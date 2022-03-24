Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC Earbuds have onboard Google Assistant at low of $160

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 7 Active Bluetooth Earbuds for $159.99 shipped. Normally offered for $180, this discount equates to $20 in savings and matches the all-time low price we’ve seen. This discount is also being matched at Best Buy and from Jabra directly. With an IP57 rating, these earbuds will be able to withstand sweat and water while you’re working out. You can expect upwards of 8 hours of battery life that can be extended to 30 hours with the charging case. Adjustable noise cancellation allows you to decide how much you’ll hear of your surroundings. Onboard microphones allow you to take calls as well. You can even talk to Alexa or Assistant, both of which are built-in.

If you want to save some cash but stick with the Jabra brand, you can check out its Elite 3 Bluetooth Earbuds for $80. You’ll find that these earbuds are fairly comparable to the featured earbuds while lacking some standout features. You won’t have active noise cancellation but you will still have the HearThrough technology. You’ll also notice a slightly lower battery life of 7 hours and up to 28 hours with the case. The primary selling point of these earbuds is their support for Spotify Tap playback

Be sure to check out this limited-time deal on Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $99. This $30 discount is the first notable discount of 2022 and is also the best price we’ve seen. You can also check out today’s deals on smartphone accessories, with the lead deal being Oritzan Waterproof Portable Speaker for $29. Finally, check out our headphones hub for all the latest over-ear and in-ear headphones like today’s deal.

Jabra Elite 7 Active Bluetooth Earbuds features:

Jabra Elite 7 Active is engineered for those who want to really push themselves. With our unique Jabra ShakeGrip technology and an ultra-compact design, they’ll stay in place through the toughest workouts, with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for incredible sound, wherever your workout takes you.

