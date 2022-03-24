Smartphone Accessories: Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $29, more

USAWJKJ (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ortizan Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.06 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $38 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked there. This portable Bluetooth speaker features RGB LEDs to pump up the party, which pairs great with the 24W stereo audio drivers that deliver “crisp treble, detailed mids, and especially enhanced bass at any volume.” The speaker itself is IPX7 waterproof, meaning that it’s safe to use in rain, dust, snow, or even submerged, as it can go underwater at up to 3-feet for as much as 30 minutes before getting damaged. A full battery will last for up to 30 hours as well, meaning you can use this speaker all day before needing to plug in again.
The bluetooth speaker equips with 24w of stereo audio drivers speaker and advanced digital signal processor, which pumps out crisp treble, detailed mids, and especially enhanced bass at any volume. You can purchase two speakers at the same time to truly enjoy the surround sound of a movie theater by using the Dual Pairing function, it’s an auditory experience that’s truly unparalleled.
The wireless LED Bluetooth speakers not only a speaker but also as a unique night theme light, it provide different color-changing themes. Using Ortizan bluetooth speakers, a totally reimagined rainbow light show that pulses, phases, and shines to the beat of your music. While you enjoy music, gradient lights would truly bring you party atmospher. Using night theme light, you could just open it as a led light without use it to play music.
