Beats Solo3 Headphones with Apple W1 chip see 1-day discount to $99

Today only, MorningSave offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $99 shipped when code BEATSFS has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $130, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer marks the first notable discount of the year and is the best price to date. Sure Beats Solo3 aren’t the latest headphones backed by Apple’s W1 chip or other in-house features, but for the price these are certainly worth a closer look. Alongside quick pairing, you’ll also benefit from 40-hour battery life that’s backed by a Fast Fuel feature for turning 5 minutes on the charger into 3 hours of listening. Head below for more.

Those who would prefer a more lightweight way to rock out can also save some extra cash along the way by going with the recent Beats Flex Earbuds, which are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $50 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount this week on the more fitness-focused Powerbeats Pro. These true wireless sport earbuds arrive in six different colors alongside the Apple H1 chip and are now on sale from $170. You can get all of the details in our ongoing deal coverage to see if the $79 in savings are worth bringing these to your workout or running routine.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day comfort.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!