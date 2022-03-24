LEGO officially unveils three new Star Wars dioramas: Dagobah, Trash Compactor, more

After originally being revealed a bit early, today the LEGO Group is officially showcasing three new additions to its Star Wars 2022 lineup. Arriving as the first of these new 18+ dioramas, each one features an iconic quote from the Original Trilogy alongside more display-worthy builds. Including a Dagobah Jedi Training set, Trash Compactor vignette, and micro-scale Trench Run, all three LEGO kits are now available for pre-order.

LEGO revealed three new Star Wars dioramas

Today the LEGO Group is taking to Walmart’s annual Collector Con to showcase three new creations from a galaxy far, far away. Delivering the first of these “quote dioramas,” the lineup assembles different scenes from the Original Trilogy. Each one of them sits on a black display base with printed plaques and newfound quotes from the scenes they are based on. All three are now available for pre-order ahead of shipping on April 26.

LEGO heads to Dagobah for new Jedi Training set

Arriving as the largest of these new LEGO Star Wars 18+ dioramas is the Dagobah Jedi Training set. This one is the only kit in the lineup inspired by The Empire Strikes Back and clocks in with 1,000 pieces. Setting the pace for the collection, the display-worthy build depicts Luke Skywalker’s time spent on the swamp planet of Dagobah training under Yoda. Much of the build is delivering on that swampy local, with Yoda’s hut sitting in front of a large tree.

In the foreground is one of the wings from Luke’s submerged X-Wing, and there are plenty of little details to really deliver on the muddy, boggy terrain. As far as minifigures go, you’re looking at Luke himself as well as Yoda. R2-D2 is making a refreshed appearance in the set and comes covered in mud after almost being eaten by a mysterious creature in the depths of the swamp.

LEGO Death Trash Compactor gets a standalone set

The second of the new LEGO Star Wars quote sets enters as Death Star Trash Compactor. This one takes a step down in part count from the Dagobah Jedi Training kit and arrives with 666 pieces. The build mainly assembles the compacting room from A New Hope, packed with various space junk and debris. It may be a display set, but the walls actually can close in on our heroes.

Around the back, there’s also something of a second room that has C-3PO and R2-D2 depicted as trying to shut down the Trash Compactor. The quote for this one is Han Solo’s “One thing’s for sure, we’re all gonna be a lot thinner” line.

By far the best part about the set is all of the minifigures. It’s not all too often we get this many figures in a set at the $89.99 price point, let alone figures this good. I am sure most Star Wars collectors are already going to have Luke, Hand, Leia, and Chewy in their displays, but the Stormtrooper garb here is always a classic. Not to mention, there are all-new designs for the two droids, with both C-3PO and R2-D2 sporting new printing that covers more of the minifigs than we have ever seen from them in the past.

LEGO goes miniature with new Death Star Trench Run

As the final of the new LEGO Star Wars 18+ dioramas for 2022, we have the Death Star Trench Run. This one shakes up the design from the other two by ditching minifigure-scale builds in favor of a more miniature model. It depicts the iconic scene in A New Hope where Luke descends into the Death Star trenches to take down the space station only to be pursued by Darth Vader and an entourage of TIE Fighters.

This one stacks up to 665 pieces and arrives as the most affordable of the new vignettes. It will be priced at $59.99 when it drops on April 26. There aren’t any minifigures in this one, and the quote at the bottom draws inspiration from Darth Vader saying “The Force is strong with this one.” I am particularly fond of the new printed piece for R2 on the X-Wing, and all of the greebles certainly deliver on the expected Death Star visuals.

