Latest 2-ch. PreSonus USB96 Mac/Windows audio interface hits Amazon all-time low at $80

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesPreSonus
New low $80

After seeing its new entry-level model debut last month, Amazon is now offering the PreSonus AudioBox USB96 25th Anniversary Edition Audio Interface for $79.99 shipped. This is an updated version of PreSonus’ classic model that was unleashed in 2020 and is now $20 under the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. It is also still up at full price via Guitar Center, for comparison. A notable option that takes things up a notch from beginner-level solutions, it delivers a pair of class-A preamps for your XLR mics in the form of combination jacks that can also support guitars, basses, synths, and more. The bus-powered interface features up to 24-bit/96kHz recording resolutions alongside MIDI I/O, a headphones port, and stereo outputs for your speakers, all packed into a steel chassis ready for your Mac or Windows content creation studio. More details below. 

The latest interface from PreSonus that isn’t quite as high-end as today’s lead deal also sells for $80, but if you’re just looking for a super simple solution for guitar and XLR mic input, check out the Behringer UM2. It sells for $35 and will work with your Mac out of the box. It is just a single channel and isn’t quite as feature-rich, but the significant savings might be worth the trade off for some folks. 

Speaking of PreSonus, we also just saw its latest dynamic USB mic for music makers and content creators launch. We have now had a chance to go hands-on with it and you can get a closer look at our impressions. The quick take away here is that just about all serious content creators should probably give it some consideration. 

PreSonus AudioBox USB96 features:

  • Value-packed 2-channel USB 2.0 interface for personal and portable recording.
  • 2 high-quality Class-A mic preamps make it easy to get a great sound.
  • 2 high-headroom instrument inputs to record guitar, bass, and your favorite line-level devices, plus MIDI I/O.
  • Studio-grade converters allow for up to 24-bit/96 kHz recording and playback.
  • Comes with over $1000 worth of recording software including Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
PreSonus

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PreSonus debuts new podcast Revelator USB-C Mic and int...
PreSonus unveils mini AudioBox GO interface for Mac/iOS...
Tested: Podcasters need to check out the new PreSonus D...
Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S22 sees pre-order discount, 1...
Latest WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Gen4 internal SSDs see new A...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Se...
Save 26% on the JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar and Wireless Sub
Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs now available for pre-or...
Load more...
Show More Comments