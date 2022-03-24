Latest 2-ch. PreSonus USB96 Mac/Windows audio interface hits Amazon all-time low at $80

After seeing its new entry-level model debut last month, Amazon is now offering the PreSonus AudioBox USB96 25th Anniversary Edition Audio Interface for $79.99 shipped. This is an updated version of PreSonus’ classic model that was unleashed in 2020 and is now $20 under the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. It is also still up at full price via Guitar Center, for comparison. A notable option that takes things up a notch from beginner-level solutions, it delivers a pair of class-A preamps for your XLR mics in the form of combination jacks that can also support guitars, basses, synths, and more. The bus-powered interface features up to 24-bit/96kHz recording resolutions alongside MIDI I/O, a headphones port, and stereo outputs for your speakers, all packed into a steel chassis ready for your Mac or Windows content creation studio. More details below.

The latest interface from PreSonus that isn’t quite as high-end as today’s lead deal also sells for $80, but if you’re just looking for a super simple solution for guitar and XLR mic input, check out the Behringer UM2. It sells for $35 and will work with your Mac out of the box. It is just a single channel and isn’t quite as feature-rich, but the significant savings might be worth the trade off for some folks.

Speaking of PreSonus, we also just saw its latest dynamic USB mic for music makers and content creators launch. We have now had a chance to go hands-on with it and you can get a closer look at our impressions. The quick take away here is that just about all serious content creators should probably give it some consideration.

PreSonus AudioBox USB96 features:

Value-packed 2-channel USB 2.0 interface for personal and portable recording.

2 high-quality Class-A mic preamps make it easy to get a great sound.

2 high-headroom instrument inputs to record guitar, bass, and your favorite line-level devices, plus MIDI I/O.

Studio-grade converters allow for up to 24-bit/96 kHz recording and playback.

Comes with over $1000 worth of recording software including Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite.

