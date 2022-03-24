Razer’s latest Seiren V2 X USB condenser mic reaches new low at $80 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering Razer’s latest Seiren V2 X USB Condenser microphone for $79.99 shipped. Normally listed for $100, this 20% discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this microphone. You can pick up this microphone at this price from GameStop as well. Featuring a supercardioid pickup pattern, you’ll find the microphone hears less background noise while hearing your voice clearly. The built-in shock absorber reduces the impact of accidental bumps or knocks. You can monitor your audio in real time with the monitoring port on the back of the microphone. An analog gain control prevents your audio from sounding distorted and a mute button is readily available. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the Amazon Basics Professional USB Condenser Microphone with Volume Controls for $48. You can choose from four different pickup patterns: cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo. An OLED screen gives you a quick way to check the current microphone settings as well. Just like the featured microphone, this one too features live monitoring with an independent volume adjustment for the headphone output.

Looking for a headset for gaming? ASUS has you covered with its TUF H3 wired gaming headset for $22. This new low price is hard to beat when compared to other name brands. Perhaps you’re also looking for new speakers for your gaming or editing setup. Be sure to check out these new Bluetooth M-Audio BX Series Speakers for $129 a pair. You can also check out the Razer Raptor 27-inch 165Hz 1440p gaming monitor at its new low price of $700.

Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone features:

25mm Condenser Microphone: The mic’s impressive sensitivity is capable of capturing your voice with a high degree of accuracy especially at higher frequencies – speak directly into the top of the mic for optimal performance

Mic Monitoring: By plugging a headset into the mic you’re able to hear yourself speak, which makes it convenient for maintaining optimal mic audio levels and talking on chaotic voice channels

Gain Control and Mute Button: Adjust the Razer Seiren V2 X’s general audio settings quickly and easily with a set of easy-access volume, mic gain, and mic mute buttons located on the mic itself

