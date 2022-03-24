Segway’s new Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter sees first 2022 discount at $77 off, more from $391

Amazon now offers the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $692.99 shipped. Having just launched last fall with a $770 price tag, today’s offer is delivering only the second markdown to date at $77 off. This is also the first discount of the year and lowest outside of holiday pricing. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Alongside the latest and greatest from Segway, we’re also tracking some other electric vehicles on sale just in time for all of those upcoming spring joyrides or commutes. Ranging from other flagship offerings to rides for the kids and more, these are all the first discounts of the year and in some cases the very first discounts.

Elsewhere in our Green Deals guide this week, we’re tracking some notable discounts on popular Greenworks electric outdoor tools. As part of its 30% off spring sale, you’ll find discounts to ring in the new season on everything from its signature electric mowers to trimmers, chainsaws, and much more.

Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter features:

F40 reaches a top speed of up to 18.6 mph, a max range of 25 miles on a single charge, and accommodates a max load of 220 lbs. 350W output helping you conquer up to a 20% grade slope. Get ready for new adventures and easier commutes. The 10-inch pneumatic tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain or rough surfaces. With the 350W powerful motor, the F40 delivers a fast and sturdy riding experience.

