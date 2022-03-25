Apple AirTags with UWB precision finding see rare discounts starting at $24

Woot is now offering up some rare Apple AirTag discounts today. Right now, you can score a single one of the new item finders at $26.99. That’s the first price cut in nearly 2 months from the usual $29 price tag and the second-best of the year. Those who want an arsenal of item tracking prowess can grab a 4-pack at $94.99, matching our previous mention from the first week of January. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip. backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Regardless of if you end up scoring a single AirTag or the 4-pack, you’ll want to go check out all of our top case recommendations for getting the most out of the item finders. Rounded up right here, we break down all kinds of ways to strap an AirTag onto your keys, backpack, luggage and more.

This morning happened to see a particularly relevant discount go live on Spigen’s combo Tag Armor Duo AirPods Pro and AirTag case. Delivering a hybrid solution for bringing some extra protection and peace of mind to your AirPods, this cover comes in several colorways and is down to $20.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!