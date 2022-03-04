Spigen’s combo Tag Armor Duo AirPods Pro and AirTag case hits new low at $20 in all colorways

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Tag Armor Duo AirPods Pro case for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This AirTag-ready AirPods Pro case released back in summer 2021 at $25 and is now seeing a new Amazon all-time low in black, metal slate, and military green colorways. The Tag Armor Duo provides a protective cover for your AirPods Pro case with a wireless charging-compatible design that leaves the LED indicator visible. Living up to its name, it also provides a home for your Apple AirTag and includes a carabiner clip with your purchase. Get even more details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If the novel 2-in-1 AirTag action above isn’t getting you excited, save even more and go for the BRG AirPods Pro case. It features a sleek thin design, comes in loads of different colors, and also includes a carabiner from $7 Prime shipped. There’s no AirTag slot available with this option, but it is far more affordable proposition than today’s lead deal.

But for another option in the more unique category, take a look at this rare all-time low on Oakywood’s felt and microfiber case for Apple’s pro-grade earbuds. Regularly $45, you can now land one from $23 with a wireless charging-friendly ecological merino wool felt. Get more details in our recent deal coverage and in our hands-on review as part of of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Spigen Tag Armor Duo AirPods Pro case:

Adhesive tape pre-installed for additional support, replacement tape included.

Simple click-in installation with full protection and stable hold for AirTags

Compatible with wireless charging. LED Light still visible from top view

Easy to carry with a strong carabiner

Precisely designed for AirPods Pro Case and AirTag Case

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!