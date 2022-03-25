Integrated Chromecast headlines this Polk Audio soundbar at new year low (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer with built-in Chromecast for $349 shipped. Normally listed at around $429, this 19% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this year plus some. With a built-in Chromecast, you’ll be able to talk with Google Assistant and stream music from your phone or Bluetooth device. Combining the soundbar and wireless subwoofer, you can take advantage of Polk’s 3D audio mode to make an immersive sound experience. Three HDMI inputs allow the soundbar to function as an HDMI switch with one HDMI ARC output that can pass through 4K HDR and Dolby Vision video. The remote included can also control most major brand TVs. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

While you can get a 3D audio experience with just the soundbar and subwoofer, Polk also offers additional wireless surround speakers for $169. 3-inch drivers mean you’ll have powerful rear channels for a great surround setup. They can either be mounted on a wall or sit on a shelf. You have a lot of flexibility when it comes to these speakers. Since these are designed to go with the featured soundbar and other Polk series, setup is a breeze.

You can still save on a JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar and 10-inch Subwoofer on Woot for $370. Unlike the soundbar featured here, this one has support for AirPlay 2. Be sure to check out this deal on the Samsung MX-T50 Sound Tower 500W Wireless Speaker for $285. LED lighting inside the speaker can dance to the music and this speaker can even act as a karaoke machine with a microphone input. Finally, check out our home theater hub for more deals like today’s Polk Audio soundbar.

Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Soundbar and Subwoofer features:

Wirelessly stream music with built-in Google Chromecast from your smartphone and other compatible Bluetooth devices for a multi-room system. Cast your favorite music tracks and enjoy unlimited playback using Pandora, Spotify, Deezer, and more

Features (3) 4K HDMI Inputs, 1 HDMI ARC Output, an Optical and 3.5mm Auxiliary inputs. Connect to a multitude of devices using BLUETOOTH, USB and Wi-Fi and use Chromecast-enabled speakers to play music throughout your home

Polk MagniFi 2 comes with an INFRARED REMOTE that controls both your TV and the Soundbar. It is compatible with all major TVs manufacturers like Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL and Sony

