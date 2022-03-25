Rock the party with Samsung’s originally $500 karaoke-ready MX-T50 Tower Speaker at $285

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $300+ $285
Samsung Sound Tower

Amazon is now offering the Samsung MX-T50 Sound Tower 500W Wireless Speaker for $284.99 shipped. Originally $500, and now marked down to $300 directly from Samsung, this one has mostly gone for between $298 and $418 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find and the best we have tracked since Black Friday 2021. It also matched at Best Buy where is regularly goes for $500.  If you’re looking to bring some serious portable power to your summer cookouts and get togethers, the Samsung Sound Tower is worth a look, especially when it’s on sale. Alongside 500 watts of power and bi-directional speakers, it also features optional LED party lights that pulse to the beat with a splash resistant design, the ability to pair to mobile devices, and Wi-Fi connectivity. This model also features a karaoke mode with a single microphone input. More details below. 

If you interested in the party speaker category but are looking for something a little bit more modest, Samsung’s smaller MX-T40 is a solid option. It comes in at $150 on Amazon right now, which is happens to be just a couple bucks above the all-time low there. This drops the overall power down to 300 watts, but the specs are mostly identical otherwise with the same party lighting and karaoke action in tow. Get a closer look at this one in our launch coverage.

Alongside this deal on the B&O Beosound A1 2nd generation Bluetooth speaker with Alexa, we are also still tacking some solid price drops on the Bose Portable Smart Speaker with AirPlay 2. Now starting from $299, this is easily one of the best options in the price range with a feature-rich experience and an outdoor-ready design. Get a closer look in our recent coverage right here

Samsung MX-T50 Sound Tower Speaker features:

Enjoy balanced music and booming bass with this Samsung Giga party audio system. The two-dimensional sound and 500W of power broaden the music range to room-filling audio, while the built-in LED and DJ effects are adjustable from a smartphone so you’re in control. This Samsung Giga party audio system has Bluetooth for wireless music streaming.

