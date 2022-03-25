Save $50 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad 256GB at a new Amazon all-time low

Blair Altland -
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Amazon low $50 off

Following ongoing discounts on two of the higher-end iPadOS experiences going live earlier this week, the savings have now arrived on the latest 10.2-inch iPad. Dropping at Amazon, you can score the 9th-generation iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $429 shipped. Normally fetching $479, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while marking an Amazon all-time low. We saw it once before at this price courtesy of Walmart, as well.

Sure this may be Apple’s entry-level iPad, but it still packs notable features like the new A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $95. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Of course, we’re also tracking discounts on more flagship offerings from Apple in the iPadOS lineup to close out the week, as well. A new all-time low has arrived on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $149 off, Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and all. That’s alongside the all-new iPad Air 5 still sitting at $570 following a launch day discount that’s still up for the taking right here.

iPad 2021 features:

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone
  • A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • Up to 256GB storage
  • Stereo speakers
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

New all-time lows arrive on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with ...
Apple Pencil 2 falls to a new 2022 low of $104 followin...
Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $200 cert. refur...
Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 sees launch day Amazon...
Microsoft’s Surface Pro X with 16GB RAM and LTE f...
Instant’s ClearCook 6-qt. Vortex Air Fryer just d...
Theragun’s popular smart massage guns now up to $150 ...
Largest LEGO sale of the year goes live with UCS Millen...
Load more...
Show More Comments