Save on the app-enabled PETKIT litter box, water fountain, and feeder from $48 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official PETKIT storefront on Amazon is offering deals on their cat-focused products starting at $47.99. Its latest pet water fountain with app control can be had for $55.99 shipped. Normally listed at $70, this $14 discount is the new low price we’ve seen. Designed with a stainless steel build, PETKIT wanted an easy-to-maintain fountain. The water pump is controlled wirelessly so you won’t have to worry about wires when refilling or cleaning. The multi-layer filter uses a high-density filter, coconut shell activated charcoal, and an Ion exchange resin. You can use the app to monitor the status of the pump and filter health. There are three different modes (Smart, Normal, and Night) that can be set in the app as well. The Roman column water flow was chosen for its low sound output. Keep reading for more from this deal.

More PETKIT deals:

PETKIT Pet Water Fountain with App Control features:

The self-developed wireless pump and the detachable main unit provide a safe drinking experience since the main unit has no electronic equipment or power cord.

The multi-layer filtration system includes a high-density filter, a coconut shell activated charcoal and a lon exchange resin. It filters hair and dust and removes odor and heavy metals.

Made of food grade 304 stainless steel that uses high temperature resistant material.

3 working modes include SMART MODE, NORMAL MODE and NIGHT MODE which are applied to different conditions.

