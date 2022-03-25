Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Juicy Realm, The Almost Gone, Animatix, and more

It is now time to cap off the work week in Mac and iOS app deals with the App Store’s best price drops. Just make sure you also check out today’s offers on the latest Apple TV Siri Remote as well as the new 10.2-inch iPad and everything in our Apple deal hub as well. As for our app collection, we have notable discounts on titles like Juicy Realm, The Almost Gone, To the Moon, Peppa Pig: Sports Day, System Activity Monitors, Animatix – Photo Animation, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Sports Day: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Relight – Better Photos: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $4 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Betta Fish – Virtual Aquarium: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Avadon: The Black Fortress HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sole Light: Cool Puzzle Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teletext Stickies: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan): $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tacoma: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Waterlogue Pro: $35 (Reg. $40)

More on Juicey Realm:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

