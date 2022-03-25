Run Windows apps on your Mac with Parallels Desktop 17 at $66.50 (Reg. $80) + more

Update: Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac has now dropped in price again and you’ll now find the Pro Edition at $75.50 with the on-page coupon, down from the regular $100. However, it is also available via Stack Social at a lower price for some folks using code DOWNLOADNOW.

Amazon is now offering the 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac at $68.23 $66.37 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 15% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is just about $4 over the Black Friday price last year and within a couple bucks of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for the latest version (full details over on 9to5Mac). Parallels Desktop 17 is one of the best virtual desktop software suites out there for folks looking to bring Windows content to your Mac rig including running PC games on your Apple machine, moving files across, or testing out that app you’re developing, among many other things. Head below for a closer look and more details.

The Parallels Desktop 17 suite is easily one of our favorite options in the category. Alongside all of the latest features and compatibility with both Intel and M1 Apple machines, you can get a better idea of what you’re in for right here. It provides direct access to Windows from your Mac without rebooting, including everything from PC games and apps, simple drag and drop action between operating systems, and more.

Along with today’s roundup of the best Mac and iOS apps, the Ukrainian-base development team behind the Unclutter app is still running a notable donation campaign with profits going directly to “National Bank of Ukraine’s official account for supporting Ukrainian Army, Humanitarian Fund of Ministry of Social Politics, as well as to volunteers who we personally know and trust.” You can get all of the details if you’re interested in our coverage right here.

More details on Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac:

One-year subscription

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to support the latest features and functionality

Run multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and macOS at the same time in a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data and share resources

Easily drag and drop text and images from one application to another, between Mac and Windows OSs

Rebuilt and optimized to natively run on Apple M1 and Intel-based Mac devices, improving speed and performance

