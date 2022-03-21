Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Crying Suns, 911 Operator, Doctor Who, and more

Welcome to our Monday morning collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals to add to your library. Just be sure to also check out Apple Pencil 2 at a new 2022 low as well as this deal on AirPods Pro and everything else in our Apple hub. Then come right back here for the day’s most notable app deals including Crying Suns, 911 Operator, Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins, Samorost 3, Be Focused Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard – Fonts Chat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pedometer. Walker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Klimate Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 1000 Hours Outside: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Libre Office: Document reader: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Blackthorn Castle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpellForce – Heroes & Magic: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ravenscroft 275 Piano: $18 (Reg. $36)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on Crying Suns:

When FTL meets Foundation and Dune: Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience inspired by Dune and Foundation, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well.

