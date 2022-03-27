Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio sees first 2022 discount at $119 (Save $80)

Blair Altland -
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Reg. $199 $119

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio for $118.99 shipped. Down from its usual $199 price tag, today’s offer makes for the first price cut in 2022 at $80 off while coming within $1 of the Black Friday mention. While not the more feature-packed Magic Keyboard, Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio delivers an impressed experience for less. It covers your latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a folio design that protects the back while folding closed when not in use. Pairing with one of Apple’s Smart Connectors, there’s the physical keyboard which improves the typing experience and turns your iPad Pro into more of a workstation machine. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking a device at the opposite end of the iPadOS lineup, the 9th-generation iPad Smart Keyboard is also on sale today. This one drops down to $96.96 via Amazon and is on sale from its usual $159 price tag in order to match the best price of the year. Sporting much of the same design as the lead deal, this one is designed for the latest 10.2-inch iPad and delivers the same physical typing experience backed by Apple’s Smart Connector.

If you’re looking to get in on the latest that Apple has to offer in terms of iPadOS, we’re currently tracking new all-time lows on its latest M1 machines. Pairing perfectly with the lead deal, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is now $149 off with its Liquid Retina XDR display and Thunderbolt connectivity in tow. Or if you’d like to take M1 for a spin but in a more compact and affordable package, the new iPad Air 5 is just your ticket at $30 off.

12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a comfortable keyboard whenever you need it. No charging or pairing required. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Simply attach to your iPad Pro and type away. Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Studio Display $115 off launch ...
New all-time lows arrive on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with ...
Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 sees launch day Amazon...
Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S22 sees pre-order discount, 1...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $439, Apple Watch Series ...
Save on educational toys at up to 40% off, today only
Moto G100 Android Smartphone sees $220 discount to new ...
Samsung 32-inch AirPlay 2 Smart Monitors fall to Amazon...
Load more...
Show More Comments