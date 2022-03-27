Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio sees first 2022 discount at $119 (Save $80)

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio for $118.99 shipped. Down from its usual $199 price tag, today’s offer makes for the first price cut in 2022 at $80 off while coming within $1 of the Black Friday mention. While not the more feature-packed Magic Keyboard, Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio delivers an impressed experience for less. It covers your latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a folio design that protects the back while folding closed when not in use. Pairing with one of Apple’s Smart Connectors, there’s the physical keyboard which improves the typing experience and turns your iPad Pro into more of a workstation machine. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking a device at the opposite end of the iPadOS lineup, the 9th-generation iPad Smart Keyboard is also on sale today. This one drops down to $96.96 via Amazon and is on sale from its usual $159 price tag in order to match the best price of the year. Sporting much of the same design as the lead deal, this one is designed for the latest 10.2-inch iPad and delivers the same physical typing experience backed by Apple’s Smart Connector.

If you’re looking to get in on the latest that Apple has to offer in terms of iPadOS, we’re currently tracking new all-time lows on its latest M1 machines. Pairing perfectly with the lead deal, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is now $149 off with its Liquid Retina XDR display and Thunderbolt connectivity in tow. Or if you’d like to take M1 for a spin but in a more compact and affordable package, the new iPad Air 5 is just your ticket at $30 off.

12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a comfortable keyboard whenever you need it. No charging or pairing required. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Simply attach to your iPad Pro and type away. Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation).

