GearLight headlamps, flashlights, and more are on sale starting at $12, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MIDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering discounts on a selection of GearLight headlamps, flashlights, and more. Most of the products in this deal are seeing their year-low prices. The standout from this sale is the Selfie Ring Light for Computer or Phone for $11.99 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Normally listed for $15, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Featuring a rechargeable battery capable of powering the light for 2 hours, you can also have access to endless light by plugging it into USB power. You can select from daylight, white, and warm color lighting with the ability to brighten or dim the light. Measuring just 3.5-inches in diameter, this ring light is perfect for on-the-go selfies or video calls. Keep reading for more GearLight deals.

More GearLight deals:

After you finish checking out these deals, be sure to stick around to see what else we have for you. Right now you can save on the Seville Classics UltraGraphite 48-inch Solid Wood Top Workbench for $210. Featuring a sliding organizer drawer, You’ll be able to move this workbench around your garage with its 3-inch castor wheels. You may need the headlamp mentioned above if you find yourself cooking out late with the Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill for $299. The large 20-inch cooking diameter can support up to 27 burgers at one time. Finally, you can also save on LEGO Mandalorian sets starting at $16.

Selfie Ring Light for Computer and Phone features:

An easy solution to be well-lit for zoom calls, video conferencing, or photos – The GearLight Radiance wireless selfie light ring is the ultimate added light source for YouTube videos, TikToks, Instagram reels, vlogging, and more.

The LED ring light clips onto edges up to 1.25 inches wide, allowing the light to securely fit onto your phone, laptop, tablet, iPad, or computer desktop monitor. NOTE: Mount the light off center or above eye level to prevent glare on eyeglasses.

With its compact size and easy clip-on design, this ring light for phone or mirror offers unmatchable convenience. It is the perfect mini accessory for traveling or as teen room decor. It provides professional photoshoot or video lighting wherever and whenever. Fits in purse, suitcase, camera bag, or makeup kit.

