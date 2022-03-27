Save up to 44% on LEGO Mandalorian sets: AT-ST Raider $28, Slave 1 $40, more from $16

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Mandalorian Star Wars AT-ST Raider kit for $27.99 shipped. Down from its usual $50 price tag, this is $2 under the Black Friday price that quickly sold out and a new all-time low at 44% off. As fans wait to see what happens in season three of The Mandalorian following the bounty hunter’s appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, this set should help hold you over with some action out of the first few episodes. Stacking up to 540 pieces, this set assembles a 9-inch tall version of the AT-ST Raider from the series alongside a minifigure of Mando himself alongside Cara Dune and two Klatooinian Raiders. In our hands-on review, we said it was “a steal for anyone looking to bring a piece of The Mandalorian to their brick-built collection,” and that’s even more true with the steep discount. Head below for more LEGO Mandalorian kits from $16.

Alongside the lead deal, which was the very first LEGO set inspired by The Mandalorian, we’re tracking some other Amazon discounts from the Disney+ series. Check out all of them below:

Otherwise in the LEGO space, this pas week has been quite the exciting day for Star Wars fans. The new diorama collection was officially revealed with three different Original Trilogy sets, not to mention we got a first look at the upcoming LEGO Republic Fighter Tank and its 187th legion Clone Troopers.

LEGO Mandalorian AT-ST Raider features:

Excite any LEGO builder or fan with this 75254 Star Wars Mandalorian AT-ST Raider Walker collectible model. This brick-built Star Wars building toy features the same cannibalized look of the walker from the hit Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, including jointed posable legs, a turning turret that opens up to reveal a detailed interior with space to sit a minifigure, plus 2 firing shooters.

