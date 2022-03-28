Amazfit GTR 3 Pro falls to new Amazon all-time low of $180 following $50 discount

Reg. $230 $180

Amazon is currently offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low following the $50 price cut while beating the previous discount by $20 and marking one of first notable discounts since launching back in October. Arriving as the brand’s latest flagship wearable, the new GTR 3 Pro packs a 1.45-inch AMOLED circular display backed by 5ATM water-resistance and an equally-rugged focus for the rest of the build. Well-equipped on the actual feature side of the experience, you’ll be able to rely on a myriad of sensors to trade blood oxygen levels, heart rate, 150 different workouts, and more. Not to mention, 12-day battery life and hands-free access to Alexa. Head below for a discount on Amazfit’s other latest smartwatch.

A more affordable option, but still one of the brand’s latest releases nonetheless, the Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch is currently down to $159.99 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. We’ve seen this one go for less in the past, but today’s $20 discount still delivers one of the first overall discounts to date. This one trades in the more sleek circular design for a traditional smartwatch look with an always-on 1.75-inch AMOLED display and suite of sensors like the BioTracker PPG 3 biometric monitor for tracking blood-oxygen saturation alongside heart rate, sleep, stress, and all of the usual fitness stats.

On the more affordable end of the Amazfit lineup, we’re still tracking a discount on the Blip S Smartwatch. Delivering a 2022 low following the price cut down to $49, this one is backed by 40-day battery life to make up for the less premium build compared to the models above.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch features:

A smartwatch with understated elegance for the fashion-conscious fitness enthusiast, The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is the perfect combination of style and technology. Get the health data that matters to you more accurately and efficiently with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch, you can test your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate in a single tap of the watch, for a result in as little as 45 seconds. Its advanced health tracking option also including in-depth monitoring of sleep & sleep breathing quality and female cycle tracking. 

