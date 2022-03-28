Amazonâ€™s latest 2nd Gen Echo Buds deliver ANC at new low of $50 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is currently offering the Echo Buds 2nd Gen Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 shipped. Normally offered for $120, this 58% discount marks a new all-time low weâ€™ve seen these earbuds listed at. Featuring active noise cancellation, the Echo Buds are designed to fit in your ear comfortably using different-sized ear tips. Each earbud can support upwards of 5 hours of music playback before needing a recharge with the total life being expanded an additional 15 hours with the charging case. A 15-minute charge can get you 2 hours of battery. With Alexa built-in, you can control your audio playback hands-free while also using Alexa like you would at home to make shopping lists and more. The microphones on the buds can be muted through the Alexa app. Not only can you talk to Alexa, but you can talk with Assistant and Siri too. Keep reading for more.

At the $50 price point, it will be hard to find wireless earbuds that can compete with the feature set provided here. Amazon is offering the JBL VIBE 100 TWS wireless earbuds for $30. You will find that the battery life is the same as the Echo Buds with the case also providing an extra 15 hours of battery life. Notable exceptions from these earbuds are active noise cancellation, built-in smart assistant, and wireless playback controls. You can talk to your voice assistant over the earbuds but there is no assistant built into the earbuds. Microphones do allow you to take calls and such, however.

Right now you can save on the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $130. This listing matches the all-time low price weâ€™ve tracked. You can also save on the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch for $180. With 12-day battery life, youâ€™ll be able to monitor your blood oxygen levels alongside other metrics. SanDisk is offering its 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD for $560 currently. Over a USB-C connection, youâ€™ll see speeds upwards of 2,000MB/s.

Echo Buds 2nd Gen features:

Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.

Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooksâ€”just ask.

Use your voice to make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, or even start a meditation session.

Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music.

