Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds are a 9to5 favorite at $130 (Save $40)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $129.99 shipped in all four styles. Down from the usual $170 price tag, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and offering a chance to score each of the colorways at $40 off. Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro enter in four fresh colorways. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Another one of Anker’s latest audio releases is also on sale today, with the Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones hitting $109.99 once the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $130, this is matching the second-best price we’ve seen and marks the lowest of the year. These over-ear headphones from Anker arrive with three different active noise cancellation modes to complement the 40-hour battery life. That’s on top of high-resolution LDAC support, there’s also USB-C charging and comprehensive EQ adjustments in the companion app.

Nominated as one of our favorite true wireless earbuds of last year, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC are some of the best third-party options out there. Though we are tracking a notable discount on the flagship AirPods Max at $439 right now. Only in a limited selection of styles, you can score the best price in a month or two following the $110 discount.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds features: 

Liberty 3 Pro offers you unprecedented levels of customization. HearID ANC analyzes in-ear pressure and the way noise moves in your ears to create a personalized noise cancelling profile. HearID Sound intelligently tests your hearing and creates a tailor-made sound profile that’s unique to your ears. Listen to your favorite tunes in Hi-Res Audio Wireless quality sound. Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling earbuds support LDAC mode, a Bluetooth codec which transfers 3x more data to preserve details and sound quality.

