Amazon clears out Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs with up to $1,000 in savings from $948

Now that Samsung’s new 2022 TVs are available for pre-order, Amazon is taking that cue as a sign to start clearing out previous-generation models. Right now you can save on nearly all of the 2021 Samsung Frame 4K TVs with the 75-inch model being a particular highlight at $2,197.99. Down from $2,698, this is $500 in savings, only the second discount of the year, and a match of the all-time low. Samsung’s Frame TVs all deliver a more unique take on what the home theater experience should be thanks to a design that will blend in with the rest of your home decor. Living up to its name, the picture frame-inspired build is complemented with a wooden bezel. Not to mention a 4K HDR QLED panel which pairs with a 120Hz refresh rate and myriad of smart features like AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Head below for more.

All Samsung Frame 2021 discounts at Amazon:

Just as today’s now previous-generation models are going up for clearance, Samsung is beginning to prepare the latest 2022 Frame TVs to ship. Now available for pre-order, you can lock-in the brand’s latest home theater upgrades which deliver the same sleek designs as you’ll find discounted above. There’s just some new inclusions this time around like a refreshed matte anti-reflective coating on the screens.

Samsung Frame 4K HDTV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

Samsung

