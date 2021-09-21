New Bellroy iPhone 13 cases launch with magnetic wallets, Swiss antimicrobial tech, more

We are now ready to take a closer look at the new Bellroy iPhone 13 case collection. After being impressed with our hands-on time with the iPhone 12 variants, it’s time to dive into the latest iPhone 13 models. Swiss antimicrobial tech, brand new colorways, MagSafe compatibility, and few other tricks highlight the 2021 Bellroy iPhone 13 collection and you can get a closer look at each model down below the fold.

New Bellroy iPhone 13 case collection

Bellroy’s iPhone 13 case collection spans three different models. The basic Phone Case, the Phone Case with a little trap door on the back to stow some bank cards and the like, and finally, the Mod Case with a removable leather wallet magnetically snapped to the back.

The brand has once again employed the HeiQ V-Block — a Swiss-made antimicrobial technology that is “certified safe, sustainable, and non-toxic” — we saw with its Tech Kit gear organizer previously. You’ll also find some new colorways to join its already quite diverse selection of shades including Lagoon and Citrus, both with a light speckling throughout. There’s a breakdown for each model below:

Bellroy Phone Case $45

Super slim profile… compatible with MagSafe charger and Qi charging… premium, environmentally certified leather and polymer… soft microfiber lining and chamfered edges.

Bellroy Phone Case 3 Card $79

Integrated section for up to 3 cards… extra SIM card slot… Qi or MagSafe charging requires removal of the case… Premium, eco-tannned leather and polymer… Soft microfiber lining and chamfered edges

Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet $99

This dynamic duo keeps your everyday cards securely snapped to your phone case, in super slim leather style… Slim wallet fits up to 3 cards… Magnetic trapdoor keeps cards securely hidden, and easily accessible… Compatible with MagSafe charging… Magnetic locking system keeps the wallet firmly attached to the phone case.

After you have browse through the new Bellroy iPhone 13 case collection as well as the new Amazon Basics models we featured this morning and these official Apple iPhone 12 case deals, head over to our master roundup for more.

We are also tracking some great deals on the new OtterBox models alongside a host of MagSafe accessories and even more below:

