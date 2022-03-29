GIGABYTE’s RTX 3080 powered Thunderbolt 3 eGPU sees first discount to $1,300

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box (Rev 2.0) Thunderbolt 3 eGPU for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally listed for $1,400, this $100 in savings is the first significant price drop on this eGPU we’ve seen. Featuring a water-cooled RTX 3080, this eGPU will add tons of power for processing your games and software. All you have to do is connect the Thunderbolt cord and power to the eGPU, then install the driver for the GPU on your laptop/notebook to begin using the card. You’ll have access to three DisplayPort outputs alongside two HDMI outputs. Unlike other Thunderbolt devices, there is no passthrough for daisy-chaining. However, you will get three USB 3.0 ports with an Ethernet port. Keep reading for more.

If instead of an eGPU you’re looking for a Thunderbolt 3 dock, you can check out the Tobenone 16-in-1 dock for $205 with the on-page coupon clipped. With five total USB Type-A ports (two USB 2.0s, two USB 3.0, and one USB 3.1) and two USB-C ports running at USB 3.1 speeds, you’ll have I/O to match a desktop computer. You’ll have Gigabit Ethernet with optical audio output, and a DisplayPort output. Unlike the featured eGPU, you will be able to pass through Thunderbolt for other devices. An SD and microSD card reader joins this dock as well.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming deals hub for the latest on computer hardware and accessory sales. If you want to get into streaming, HyperX has you covered with its Streamer Starter Pack for $60. This deal can be had from Best Buy directly or its eBay storefront. You can also check out these deals on HYPER USB-C hubs and I/O adapters from $40. Logitech’s new POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard can be had for $88. This is only the second time we’ve seen this keyboard on discount since its release.

GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box eGPU features:

Powerful GeForce RTX 3080 delivers incredible performance for games, creators and A.I. WATERFORCE all-in-one cooling system Thunderbolt 3 plug and play Supports 3x USB 3.0 for peripherals Supports 1x Ethernet port Supports Power Delivery (PD 3.0) to charge the laptop PC RGB fusion 2.0 – 16.7M color synchronize with other AORUS devices. LHR (Lite Hash Rate) version. Powered by GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, AORUS RTX 3080 GAMING BOX transfers the Ultrabook laptop PC into a gaming platform, delivers the incredible performance for real-time ray tracing and graphics-intensive games.

