HyperX’s Streamer Starter Pack includes SoloCast USB mic + Cloud Core headset at $60

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack for $59.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy direct for the same price. For comparison, the microphone would cost $56 at Amazon right now and the headset runs $35 at Best Buy, costing a total of $81 to buy both items separately right now. Delivering the SoloCast USB microphone as well as the Cloud Core headset to your desk in one single package, this kit ensures that you have everything needed in order to properly start streaming in 2022. In our hands-on review, we found that the SoloCast is “compact, simple, affordable, and sounds great” making it a solid choice. Plus, the Cloud Core headset is versatile and can work with your PC but also console with ease. Keep reading for more.

Whether you’re on a tighter budget or just already have a gaming headset, consider checking out the Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone instead. Coming in at $50, it saves you $10 while delivering a solid premium experience at your desk. It features a supercardioid pickup pattern as well to help block out unwanted noise from around you when streaming.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found M-Audio’s USB mic with on-board display is on sale for $40 right now, though the deal ends at midnight. Normally $110, this is a pretty large discount and saves 64% making now a great time to pick up this premium microphone at a budget-friendly price.

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack features:

The HyperX Streamer Starter Pack is a convenient bundle for aspiring streamers who are eager to start creating content for their future fans. We know that the road to becoming a full-time content creator can be a grind, which is why the HyperX Cloud Core was designed with comfort in mind. Cushy memory foam and soft, premium leatherette will keep your ears comfortable during long gaming sessions. This bundle also includes the HyperX Solocast, a USB condenser mic with several fan-favorite features, like the convenient tap-to-mute sensor, and a stand that swivels to fit a variety of different setups. A great gift for streamers who are ready to embark on their journey to streaming superstardom!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

