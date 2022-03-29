Light up any room with Govee’s portable RGB lamp at new low of $35 (Save 30%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its Portable Smart RGBWW Lamp for $34.99 shipped. Normally listed for $50, this 30% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen this lamp offered for. Able to operate off battery or wall power, this RGBWW lamp can create millions of colors that will light up your room. Using the Govee Home app, you can fully customize the lighting and effects however you’d like. The lamp can also help wake you up with peaceful lighting. There are 32+ presets for those who don’t want to spend the time making a custom scene. It can even sync to your music to add a visual element to your listening experience. Be sure to check out our review of this lamp and keep reading for more.

Govee also sells 32.8-feet of RGB LED Strip Lights with Bluetooth Support for $21 with the on-page coupon clipped. You can change the color and control the strip with the included remote or the Govee Home app. Just like the featured lamp, these lights can also react and dance to music. It comes with 64 preset scenes but you can make your own DIY scenes. Use the timers provided in the app to set on and off times for these lights as well. You can spend a little more and get the newer version with Wi-Fi support for Alexa and Assistant support at $34.

Right now you can save on the new Nanoleaf Lines HomeKit Light Starter Kit for $180. This is the first discount since its launch last fall, and the expansion kit can also be had for $60 on sale. Govee’s Smart Night Light with smart assistant support can be grabbed for $20. This price is the lowest price we’ve seen for this night light that can be controlled with Alexa and Assistant. Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on smart locks, lights, and more.

Govee Smart RGBWW Portable Lamp features:

Gather around this table lamp’s soft, warm, vivid glow. RGBWW LED technology gives 16 million vibrant colors, along with wonderful warm and daylight whites. Note: Doesn’t support WiFi or Alexa

Set your own colors, effects, and speeds to create a personalized and beautiful lighting atmosphere no matter the occasion or celebration.

Find true lighting joy as this smart table lamp reacts in real-time to the music or audio you’re playing. A perfect partner for your next solo or group listening session.

