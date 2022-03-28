Govee’s dimmable voice control smart lamp with 16 million colors now $20 (At least 23% off)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Night Light for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $10 on-page coupon to redeem the discount. This one hit Amazon back in November at $26 and has gone for as much as $30 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find and at least 23% off the going rate. It is specifically geared towards kids (although I guess anyone could use it) as a night stand smart lamp with a dimmable RGBWW design that can be controlled via a smartphone or with your voice through your Amazon Alexa gear (also compatible Google Assistant). Along with 16 million color options, features include touch control, music sync, timer and scheduling, as well as 40 built-in scene modes “to help children relax before falling asleep.” Head below for more details.

For comparison’s sake, Amazon’s Echo Glow smart lamp for kids goes for $30, or $10 more than today’s lead, with a similar feature set that locks you into the Alexa ecosystem. When it comes lamps like this geared towards kids, the options under $19 are quite thin. There are a few out there, but none that we are immediately familiar with for less than today’s lead deal.

For the rest of your smart home, go dive into the latest Philips Hue mix and match sale. You’ll find some rare price drops at up to 15% off on its HomeKit lamps, lightstrips, and more. All of the details you’ll need to maximize your savings with this promotion can be found right here and then swing by our smart home hub for additional discounted ways to upgrade your soon-to-be even more intelligent living space.

Govee Smart Night Light features:

Multiple Smart Controls: Access your night light without lifting a finger. Use the Govee Home App to adjust colors and brightness or to power lights on and off. You can also utilize Alexa for convenient voice control. NOTE: No power adapter included.

16 Million Multicolor Choice: The baby light owns over 16 million color options as well as warm and cool white lights. You can find the best lighting to reduce eye strain. Our night light is designed to provide relaxing light in your space.

40+ Scene Modes: With the Govee Home App, you can choose from a wide range of scene modes (like rainbow, candy, firefly, ect.) to help children relax before falling asleep. The colors on the night light can also be changed with a single tap.

