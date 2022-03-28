Add legacy ports to your M1 MacBook with UGREEN USB-C hubs from $16 (New lows)

The official UGREEN storefront on Amazon is offering discounts on its USB-C Hubs for M1 MacBook Air and Pro devices. The biggest savings will come from the triple USB 3.0 version for $16.09 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Dropping from $23, this 30% discount marks a new low price weâ€™ve seen for this USB-C hub. Each USB 3.0 port on this hub will support speeds upwards of 5GB/s while being backward compatible with USB 2.0. The USB-C port passes through Thunderbolt to support a 6K video output along with 100 watts of Power Delivery support. You can add an SD and mircoSD card reader to your MacBook with this hub too. Made from anodized aluminum, the UGREEN hub is designed to fit in alongside the MacBook. The HDMI version of this hub trades one USB 3.0 port for a video output capable of 4K. This hub is seeing its third-lowest price at $23. You can still output video over the Thunderbolt port on this hub even while outputting over the HDMI port. Keep reading for more.

If youâ€™re looking for a USB-C hub for your windows machine, UGREEN has you covered with its 4-port Type-C hub for $12.59 with the on-page coupon clipped. This hub adds four additional USB 3.0 ports to whatever device you connect it to. A 5V/2.4A Micro USB port can be used to provide additional power to devices connected to the hub, like external hard drives and such. Unlike the featured USB-C hubs which are specifically designed for use with MacBooks, this hub can be used on practically any device, even your phone. You wonâ€™t be able to charge the device this hub is connected to through the hub, so keep that in mind for those limited I/O devices.

UGREEN MacBook Air/Pro M1 USB-C Hub features:

6-in-2 MacBook Pro USB C Hub: UGREEN USB C adapter is specially designed for 13.3-inch or 15.4-inch MacBook Air 2018 / 2019/ 2020 and MacBook Pro (2016 / 2017 / 2018 / 2019/ 2020).(Note: Remove the MacBook protective case before connecting type C hub adapter).

Type C hub adapter with USB 3.0 Ports support data transfer at speed of up to 5Gbps and enable you to connect three peripherals simultaneously, including keyboards, mice, hard drive. Backwards compatible with USB 2. 0 devices.ï¼ˆ Noteï¼šIt is not compatible with Apple SuperDrive.ï¼‰

Compact and lightweight design hub with sleek anodized aluminum, remarkably durable. The extremely compact design makes it easily portable and saves desktop space.

