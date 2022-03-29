M-Audio’s regularly $110 USB mic with on-board display is $40 for today only

Today only, as part of Deal Zone offers, B&H is offering the M-Audio Uber USB Microphone for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $110, this is a sizable 64% price drop, 50% under the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. M-Audio is a notable brand for music makers and content creators looking for high-quality gear without paying a fortune, much like its new BX series studio speakers with Bluetooth, and you’re scoring one of its $110 offerings for a fraction of the price today. The Uber USB mic comes in an attractive 3-capsule package that works great for streamers, recording songs at home, and podcasting. Four selectable polar patterns for various recording scenarios are joined by on-board headphone connectivity and monitoring with a discreet volume, mute, and mix control alongside the heads-up LCD readout for a quick look at your settings. The included desktop tripod stand can be removed so it can sit atop a typical mic stand via threaded insert as well. More details below.

Today’s deal puts a regularly $110 option down at the same price as the entry-level Blue Snowball iCE model, not to mention being among the lowest-priced options we can find from a trusted audio brand. One of your best bets for an even more casual and affordable model would be this TONOR TC-777 that is now marked down to $35 at Amazon.

Just be sure to scope out this ongoing price drop on Razer’s latest Seiren V2 X USB condenser mic at $80. Then dive into our recent hands-on review of the PreSonus Dynamic USB mic with built-in FX. Easily one of the better comparable options in the price range, you can get a closer look at the feature set as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

M-Audio Uber USB Microphone features:

Easy, intuitive operation for any application and wide-range 30–20,000Hz frequency response delivers detailed, natural sound

3-capsule condenser microphone element, including single-point stereo, with 4 selectable polar patterns to customize your ideal recording (Polar patterns: cardioid, figure-8, omnidirectional, and stereo)

Conveniently located ⅛” headphone jack with internal headphone amplifier for private listening / monitoring

USB/direct mixing control with mic volume control enables zero-latency recording and monitoring

