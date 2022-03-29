Marshall’s vinyl-wrapped Stanmore II speaker hits best price of the year at $307 (Save $72)

Amazon now offers the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $307.37 shipped. Normally fetching $380, today’s offer amounts to $72 in savings while marking a new 2022 low. This is also the best price we’ve seen since the holidays back in December. Delivering all of the usual vinyl-wrapped stylings that Marshall is known for, the Stanmore II speaker arrives with some gold trim accenting to really pull off the retro design. Its Bluetooth connectivity pairs with RCA and a 3.5mm input to drive the music experience, and can even be paired to multiple devices at a time. Up top are a series of guitar amp-style knobs to complete the old school charm. Head below for more.

As a more affordable alternative to the lead deal, the popular Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker will get you in on the retro stylings for less. Currently sitting at $150 via Amazon, this one arrives without the larger audio array found above but much of the same old school design. One of the main perks for this smaller speaker is its battery-powered design, which makes it a bit more versatile than the option above.

Or just ditch the retro design altogether and go with this more portable and even waterproof solution from JBL. Its Flip 5 speaker has just dropped to the best price of the year following a 24% discount. Currently sitting at $99, this one packs a 12-hour battery alongside IPX7 water-resistance to have you ready for all those upcoming summer parties.

Marshall Stanmore II features:

Marshall Stanmore II is the most versatile speaker in the Marshall line-up and is perfect for any room, big or small. It delivers on the promise of high-performance sound that is synonymous with the Marshall name. Stanmore II produces clean and precise Audio, even at the highest levels, due to advanced components such as two 15 watt class D amplifiers powering its tweeters and a 50 watt class D amplifier to drive its mighty subwoofer.

