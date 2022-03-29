PNY’s 5,600MB/s XLR8 500GB M.2 Gen4 Internal SSD just hit the Amazon all-time low at $70

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $110, it has more recently been selling in the $80 to $100 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This is an M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD that is also compatible with PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards. It can move data at up to 5,600MB/s and is made to support “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads.” It is backed by an extended 5-year warranty and is a slightly faster option than the latest model WD_BLACK variants that are also on sale right now. Head below for more details.

The aforementioned WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Gen4 internal SSDs are a great lower-cost alternative to today’s PNY option considering they are also now at new Amazon all-time lows. Starting from $50 on the 500GB capacity, they will save at least an additional $20 over the PNY option above. While they aren’t quite as fast at up to 5,150MB/s, they are the latest models in WD’s gaming SN770 lineup and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage as well.

If you’re looking for some high-end portable SSD action, one of the best in the business just hit the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. The SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD is now $140 off there with transfer rates at up to 2,000MB/s over USB-C alongside protection IP55 water and dust resistance. Get a closer look at the spec sheet and the experience in our hands-on review of the 2TB model.

PNY XLR8 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD features:

The CS3040 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Solid State Drive is the ideal solution for PC enthusiasts, gamers, and video rendering professionals to upgrade to the latest in NVMe technology. The NVMe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 5,600MB/s seq. read and 2,600MB/s seq. write speeds. It is designed to be an ultra high performance SSD to deliver the performance you demand. Boot up in seconds, enjoy lightning fast application launches, and incredible system performance. The PNY XLR8 CS3040 is highly durable, less likely to fail.

