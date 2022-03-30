Rare price drop delivers 8Bitdo’s Xbox Media Remote to your setup at $21 Prime shipped

Alongside an ongoing rare deal on its multi-platform Pro 2 controller, Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox (Long Edition) for $21.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is another rare price drop yielding the second-best price we have tracked that comes within about $1 of the all-time low at Amazon. The officially licensed remote works with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One to deliver an entertainment center-like experience with IR connectivity. Features include a dedicated home button, motion activated backlit controls, and the ability to also control your TV (if it is HDMI-CEC compatible). More details below.

The 8BitDo short version of this remote, without the numeric pad and some of the other controls, comes in at $20 Prime shipped, much like the longer PDP variant. But that’s about as affordable asa brand name option gets with these Xbox controllers.

While we are talking Xbox and 8Bitdo, you’ll want to head over to our coverage of the brand’s first truly dedicated gamepad for Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem if you haven’t yet. Sporting that iconic asymmetrical Xbox thumbstick design alongside a series of customizable buttons, it is now up for pre-order in several different colorways and you can get a closer look right here.

8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox features:

Infrared Remote. Officially Licensed by Xbox and Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One

Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button

Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons

Motion activated backlit buttons

Exquisite and compact infrared media remote design for simple controls

How to control the TV volume – Press the Xbox button to open the guide, then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > Device control > HDMI-CEC and select all options here. (Requires TV to support HDMI-CEC)

Automatically pair in range, requires direct line of sight. Note: Low battery – backlight stars to blink rapidly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!