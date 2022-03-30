Rare price drop delivers 8Bitdo’s Xbox Media Remote to your setup at $21 Prime shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games8Bitdo
16% off $21

Alongside an ongoing rare deal on its multi-platform Pro 2 controller, Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox (Long Edition) for $21.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is another rare price drop yielding the second-best price we have tracked that comes within about $1 of the all-time low at Amazon. The officially licensed remote works with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One to deliver an entertainment center-like experience with IR connectivity. Features include a dedicated home button, motion activated backlit controls, and the ability to also control your TV (if it is HDMI-CEC compatible). More details below. 

The 8BitDo short version of this remote, without the numeric pad and some of the other controls, comes in at $20 Prime shipped, much like the longer PDP variant. But that’s about as affordable asa brand name option gets with these Xbox controllers. 

While we are talking Xbox and 8Bitdo, you’ll want to head over to our coverage of the brand’s first truly dedicated gamepad for Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem if you haven’t yet. Sporting that iconic asymmetrical Xbox thumbstick design alongside a series of customizable buttons, it is now up for pre-order in several different colorways and you can get a closer look right here

8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox features:

  • Infrared Remote. Officially Licensed by Xbox and Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One
  • Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button
  • Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons
  • Motion activated backlit buttons
  • Exquisite and compact infrared media remote design for simple controls
  • How to control the TV volume – Press the Xbox button to open the guide, then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > Device control > HDMI-CEC and select all options here. (Requires TV to support HDMI-CEC)
  • Automatically pair in range, requires direct line of sight. Note: Low battery – backlight stars to blink rapidly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom ...
Rare price drop hits 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller ...
Xbox Series X now in-stock and ready for purchase! Seri...
Razer LE Mandalorian Wireless Xbox/PC Pro Controller + ...
This 8-pack of rechargeable AA batteries and charger is...
Tested: SanDisk G-RAID 2 Thunderbolt 3 Drive solves sto...
The ROCCAT Kone XP gaming mouse offers 15 programmable ...
Bring home some extra 10W Amazon Qi wireless charging p...
Load more...
Show More Comments