Pair your Apple Watch with these braided Solo Loop-style bands from $12 (Save 20%)

Bandiction (97% positive all-time feedback from 2,300+) via Amazon offers its Braided Solo Loop-style Apple Watch Band starting at $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in a variety of styles, these are down from the usual $15 to $16 price tags and come in both 38/40/41mm and 42/44/45mm sizes to fit with all seven generations of Apple Watch. Amounting to 20% in savings, these are some of the first discounts and new all-time lows. Regardless of which style you choose, each one comes in a woven build with an adjustable clasp that pulls off the official Solo Loop look for less. There’s also a stretchy design that’ll complement your Apple Watch through workouts or just everyday wear. Head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Still on sale, those who don’t mind going with a previous-generation wearable can score the cellular Apple Watch Series 6 with a massive discount attached. Currently sitting at $349, this is a new all-time low on the PRODUCT(RED) model thanks to the $180 discount.

Bandiction Braided Apple Watch Band features:

Bandiction solo loop braided bands for apple watch bands women men is made from high quality recycled materials and well-constructed, the polyester yarn filaments in each band are interwoven with thin silicone threads using advanced braiding machinery. The sport bands for apple watch 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm bands is extremely stretchable, comfortable, soft, durable, breathable and lightweight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!