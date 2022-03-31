Bella’s regularly up to $100 Pro 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer hits 2022 low at $40 shipped (Today only)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped in stainless steel. Also available directly from Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100, this is up to $60 off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention earlier this month on the black model, and the lowest price we can find. One of the more attractive-looking options in the dedicated air fryer category at this price, it features a 6-quart interior and an adjustable thermostat that can get as high as 400-degrees to support a wide variety of recipes. It also carries six built-in one-touch cooking programs that allow you to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, or “crisp your french fries with just the push of a button.” Head below for more air fryer and all-in-one cooker deals.

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer features:

Make your favorite fried foods with the same crispy, delicious flavor with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer. Whether your food is fresh or frozen, you can air fry chicken wings, chicken breast, sweet potatoes, cinnamon rolls, fresh fries, and much more at the touch of a button. Removable non-stick coated drawer and food basket are dishwasher safe & PFOA-free, with a cool-touch handle for easy cooking. The cooking possibilities are endless with an extended cooking timer up to 60 minutes and a wide temperature range from 170°F to 400°F.

