Carhartt’s Tool Roll hits lowest price in years on Amazon, carry all the things for under $19

Amazon is now offering the Carhartt Legacy Tool Roll for $18.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in black or Carhartt Brown with today’s discount, the regularly $25 roll up is 25% off the going rate and within a few cents of the Amazon all-time. Just keep in mind this is really the only notable price drop we have tracked on either color at Amazon in well over a year. Whether it’s for DIY or tech tools, gun accessories, camping utensils, or painting supplies (among many other things), this is a versatile solution for taking some of your gear on-the-go. It boasts “18 pockets of varying sizes and three small parts pockets with hook and loop closure” wrapped up with two side-release buckles and a top haul handle. More details below.

This FASITE Roll Tool Pouch might not look quite as high-end to some, nor does is feature as many individual pockets, but it does start at $13 Prime shipped right now on Amazon. If the brand name isn’t particularly of interest above and you can do with a more compact solution, the FASITE is worth a look.

Check out Bellroy’s new eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo, then dive into our tools deal hub for even more price drops. If you’re looking to bolster your DIY kit this spring, this is the place you need to be, unless you like paying full price anyway. We have a notable price drops on DEWALT’s 8-inch dado blade set as well as this mini Kershaw Folding Pocket Knife, just to name a couple.

Carhartt Legacy Tool Roll features:

Tool roll made of rugged synthetic material with Rain Defender durable water repellent for protecting and organizing tools

19 slots for various size tools; 3 small parts pockets with hook and loop closure for small tools or utility items

Dual side release buckle closure and top haul handle for convenient and secure transport

Versatile organizer for small tool sets, gun tools, tech tools, camp utensils or even painting supplies

