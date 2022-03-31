Set the mood outdoors with Govee’s waterproof Wi-Fi LED light strip at $14.50 (Save 48%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering the 16.4-foot Wi-Fi LED Light Strip for $14.59 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon as well. Recently listed for $28, this 48% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen for this light strip. The clear silicone coating on this strip protects the sensitive electronics within so you can set this up outside. As well as protecting the strip, the silicone will help spread the light from the LEDs. You can control this strip with the Govee Home app and smart assistants Alexa and Assistant. With the app, you do get additional control over the lighting effects. It comes with 64 preset scene modes along with the ability to dance and react to music. You can even make your own scenes to fully customize the look and feel. If you want an additional spool of lighting, Govee is offering the 2-pack totaling 32.8-feet of light strip for $20.69. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking to replace your normal incandescent light bulbs with smart ones, Govee has you covered. You can grab a Smart LED Light Bulb for $10. Screwing it into a normal socket, you will be able to light up your room with 16 million colors. You will also have the same control over this light as the strips mentioned above. Connecting to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to talk with Alexa and Assistant to control the light. Outputting 800 lumens, you will see brightness similar to a 60W light bulb. The Govee Home app can also give you more advanced control over the light.

Right now you can save on the eufyCam 2C 2-camera system for $170. These 1080p cameras are able to withstand the elements with an IP67 rating. If you’re running with the HomeKit smart home ecosystem, Eve’s Light Strip can be had for $60. With a HomeKit hub, you can have these light strips work with adaptive lighting to vary light throughout the day. For more smart home deals, stop by our smart home hub.

Govee Waterproof Smart Wi-Fi Light Strip features:

Water-Resistant Design: The clear, silicone coating makes the led lights anti-moisture, and also helps colors spread evenly, providing you smoother and brighter lighting effects. (Note: the adapter is not waterproof)

Hands-Free Voice Control: Free your hands up with a convenient voice assistant, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, easily turn on/off the strip lights, set colors, adjust brightness, set up music mode, and scene modes by voice control.

Fully Featured App Control: Thanks to the Govee Home app, you can easier enjoy 16 million colors, 64 scene modes, music mode, and functions like DIY and timing. Govee led strip lights can make your life smarter.

