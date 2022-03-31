eufyCam 2C 2-camera system with HomeKit drops to $170 (Save $70), more from $70

Following up its mid-week sale yesterday, Anker’s eufy sub-brand is now rolling out a collection of smart home security camera discounts courtesy of Amazon. Leading the way is the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit at $169.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d normally pay $240, today’s offer is delivering one of the first discounts of the year at $70 off while marking the best price of 2022. It also comes within $10 of the all-time low set only on Black Friday. Rocking HomeKit support right out of the box, this eufy system includes a pair of the wireless and weatherproof cameras. Each one can go 6 months before needing to be recharged and record in 1080p with IP67 water-resistance ratings attached. The base station everything pairs to can be expanded over time, and also means there’s no monthly cloud storage fees. Head below for more.

Other notable eufy camera discounts:

Though if you’re looking for a standalone camera that packs even more capable features, ecobee’s 1080p SmartCamera is currently down to the best price of the year. Following a $25 discount, this smart home upgrade will deliver HomeKit Secure Video Support at $70.

eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2C is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience. You will never be forced into paying to access your security footage.

