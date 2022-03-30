Eve’s HomeKit-enabled Light Strip can light up your room like the sun at 25% off (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Eve HomeKit Light Strip for $60.15 shipped. Normally listed for $80, this 25% discount matches one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked this light strip for. You can set up this light strip without the need for a HomeKit hub, but one is needed for the more advanced features like Adaptive Lighting. The triple diode architecture provides both full-spectrum white and color LEDs for a total output of 1,800 lumens. Your iPhone/iPad becomes a smart remote to control this light strip, and Siri can control it as well. The strip can be trimmed at 30cm intervals to create customizable lengths for cabinets, shelves, and more. If you need to extend the light strip, you can with extension strips. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for more on the Eve Light Strip.

If you want to have a light strip that works with Alexa and Assistant, Govee has its 50-foot Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip for $30. The Govee Home app can be used to create custom scenes as well as using preset scenes. These lights can also dance to music to add a visual experience to the auditory experience. If 50 feet is overkill for you, they also offer a 16.4-foot roll for $16. It will have all the same features mentioned above, just in a smaller roll. Just like the Eve Light Strip can be controlled by Siri, the Govee strip can be controlled by Alexa and Assistant.

eBay’s tech sale can get you the Philips Hue Gradient Color Ambience Starter Lightstrip at $153. This offer is the new all-time low price we’ve seen for this Hue product. For other HomeKit enabled products, be sure to check out our smart home hub for the latest deals. For instance, take the ecobee 1080p HomeKit SmartCamera for $70. This camera stores the recorded video in the cloud and can detect motion and supports 2-way audio.

Eve Light Strip features:

Premium triple-diode architecture: full-spectrum white and color with an ultra-bright 1800 lumens for whole-room ambience (900 lm per m at 4200K)

Easy setup & length customization: can be cut at 11.8 in intervals or extended up to 32.8 ft thanks to optional 6.6 ft extension strips – perfect for bringing cabinets, skirting boards, shelving, stairways, or any solid surface to life

Supports HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust the color temperature throughout the day

