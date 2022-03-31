Add 3,500-lumens of brightness to your outdoor space this spring with this $30 LED fixture

LePower (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3,500-lumen Dusk to Dawn LED Security Light for $29.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re still using traditional lighting outside your home, today’s deal is the perfect way to use less energy while also installing automation. The lights will turn on at dusk and off at dawn should you want that, though it can also just be controlled by your switch inside if that’s more convenient. There are three adjustable light heads that deliver a combined 3,500-lumens of brightness to your yard while only using 35W of electricity, making it quite efficient. Keep reading for more.

Of course you could instead opt for a pair of solar-powered floodlights that are available for $29 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Outputting 450-lumens each, these lights can be placed anywhere around your property and require no wiring for install. Plus, there’s a built-in battery that’s recharged by the sun, making it extremely energy-efficient.

If you’re adding the lights around your home for security, then consider picking up the eufyCam 2C 2-camera system that’s on sale for $170 right now. That’s a $70 savings from its normal going rate and brings with it HomeKit compatibility as well. If that’s a bit outside of your budget range, then don’t fret, as we have other security deals from $70 in our roundup, so do give that a look.

LePower Dusk to Dawn LED Security Light features:

3500LM Brightness & Energy Saving: Powered by premium LED beads and through professional filter lenses, the flood light generates up to 3500 lumens 5500K bright light; Save over 80% electricity bill compared with equivalent traditional halogen bulb 175 watt.

Two Optional Modes: With a built-in dusk to dawn sensor, the lamp in dusk to dawn mode automatically comes on at dusk, goes off at dawn; with a silicone cap placed on the sensor, the flood light quickly changes into switch-controlled mode.

3 Adjustable Heads: The dusk to dawn security light with 3 adjustable heads, up to a 270°wide lighting angle, provides shadow-free lighting. As outdoor flood light fixture, it can bring extra safety to your backyard, garage, patio, porch, barn, shop, or alley.

