DJI Air 2S includes the all-new RC Pro remote at $749 off, plus refurb bundles from $1,079

B&H is now offering the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo Drone with RC Pro Remote Controller for $1,749 shipped. Normally fetching $1,299 by itself, the bundled controller adds another $1,199 into the picture with today’s offer saving you $749 and matching the all-time low in the process. You’d pay the same price for the bundle with DJI’s previous-generation controller at Amazon. There’s also details on a refurbished version of the drone down below, too.

Regardless of which listing you score, this is a notable way to bring home one of the latest DJI quadcopters for less than retail. Packed into a familiar folding form-factor, the Air 2S drone arrives with an aerial photography-ready 1-inch 20 MP camera sensor capable of 5.4K video recording. That’s alongside 31 minutes of flight time for each of the two batteries and tons of other accessories to round out the package. Not to mention, the all-new DJI RC Pro controller and its 5.5-inch 1080p display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

DJI’s official eBay storefront also now offers its Air 2S Quadcopter Fly More Combo in manufactorer refurbished condition at $1,099 shipped. Normally fetching $1,299 at Amazon, today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen in over 8 months and the best price to date. If the included 2-year warranty isn’t a must, DJI-authorized seller dronesuperstore has it down at $1,079. So you can drop to a 1-year warranty for an extra $20 in savings as another way to save.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the DJI game, going with its new Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundle at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra accessories, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ. Otherwise, go give our buyers guide a look for our top recommendations of drones under $1,000.

Elsewhere in the DJI discounts, we’re still tracking the very first price cut on its new OM 4 SE 3-axis iPhone gimbal. This one just launched last fall and is now sitting at a new all-time low of $99 while delivering stable shots from your handset at an even more affordable price tag.

DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo features:

The compact and foldable design of the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo Drone with Smart Controller lets you easily capture breathtaking aerial images and video whenever the mood strikes. It’s an ideal alternative for use when travelling on vacation or for photography enthusiasts looking to record from new and unique perspectives. When it comes to piloting, this bundle provides two options. The 4-antenna OcuSync 3.0 remote that uses your phone and the DJI Fly App, or the included OcuSync 2.0 DJI Smart Controller with a built-in 5.5″ screen.

