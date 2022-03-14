Today only, score the first-ever DJI Mavic 3 drone discount at $300 off

Today only, Adorama is offering the very first discount of any kind on the all-new DJI Mavic 3 Drone. Marked down alongside the Fly More Combo and RC Pro Controller, today’s limited-time discount drops the price to $3,898 shipped. That’s a $300 savings from what you’d normally pay for this flagship quadcopter experience and a new all-time low. DJI’s most capable consumer drone yet arrives as the new Mavic 3 following its launch late last year. The 13-gram package features a new CMOS Hasselblad camera with 5.1K vido recording capabilities and marks the first drone in the brand’s stable to transmit 1080p live feeds to the included RC Pro Controller. Other notable features include a 46-minute flight time per battery, improved object avoidance, and plenty of added accessories from the Fly More Combo. Dive into our hands-on review over at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

Of course, those who don’t need all of the extra goodies or the more capable remote can save even more right now. The DJI Mavic 3 by itself only sells for $2,199, delivering much of the same feature set as noted above. You are notable ditching the Pro version of the RC Controller, and while only getting a single battery. But if you’re just looking for a more affordable start into the Hasselblad-backed aerial photography game, you won’t have to spend as much.

Also still on sale, DJI’s modular Action 2 camera in quite a few different configurations is down to new all-time lows. Marking only the second price cut across the board, these ongoing price cuts deliver as much as $80 in savings depending on if you want the action camera with an extended battery module or a second screen. Both of these start from $349 and are detailed in our coverage right here.

DJI Mavic 3 features:

Capture stunning imagery with the legendary Hasselblad drone camera and enjoy a smooth flight with omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Every improvement on Mavic 3 sets a higher standard for aerial photography. Fly with Mavic 3 and discover imaging above everything. Mavic 3 is DJI’s first-ever camera drone able to transmit a 1080p/60fps live feed. This means the camera view is displayed at specifications close to what the camera actually records. It also makes Mavic 3 more responsive to your control.

