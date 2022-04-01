Take your gaming anywhere with GIGABYTE RTX 3050 & 3060 laptops from $750 (Up to 25% off)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsGigabyte
Save $250 From $750

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE A5 K1 Gaming Laptop with Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,249 shipped. Today’s deal not only marks the first discount on this laptop but also saves $150 from its normal going rate. Delivering a premium experience all around, the GIGABYTE A5 K1 packs a 240Hz 1080p display alongside NVIDIA’s latest RTX 3060 GPU for gaming on-the-go. On top of that, it’s rocking the latest Ryzen 7 5800H CPU which delivers plenty of power for working away from your desk. I/O is ample too, as it includes USB-A, USB-C, 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and more. Keep reading for additional deals on GIGABYTE laptops.

Also on sale today is the GIGABYTE G5 GD Gaming Laptop with i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 for $749. That’s a full $250 below its normal $999 going rate, saves 25%, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this model has a 144Hz 1080p display, instead of a 240Hz option like above, it’s a fantastic choice for those who want to game anywhere on a tighter budget as it’s $500 less. The RTX 3050 is perfect for 1080p gaming on medium settings for most titles. However, games with DLAA/DLSS should be able to hit high settings with ease as well.

Update 4/1 @ 4:56 PM: Amazon is now offering the Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop with i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,599.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This is a $200 discount from its normal going rate and marks marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this desktop.

Speaking of gaming, when you get home, be sure to dock your laptop into Samsung’s massive 49-inch DQHD UltraWide. It’s on sale for a new low of $1,886, which is a massive $614 off its normal going rate. Essentially, this monitor is two 27-inch 1440p 240Hz monitors without the center bezel, making it perfect for a premium experience all around.

GIGABYTE A5 K1 Gaming Laptop features:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUsBoost Clock 1560 MHz, Maximum Graphics Power 140 W
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD
  • 15.6″ Thin Bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Gigabyte

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3050 and 14...
Saumsung Neo G9 Monitor sees new low of $1,901
Review: XGIMI Halo+ portable projector gets brighter, s...
Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3: Sonic, SEG...
Dell launching new Dual Dock USB-C hub with Qi charger ...
Juice up and sanitize your EDC in this Samsung charger ...
Android app deals of the day: Hydro Coach PRO, Default ...
Save 24% on the MSI GH20 Gaming Headset at $23
Load more...
Show More Comments