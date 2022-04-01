Take your gaming anywhere with GIGABYTE RTX 3050 & 3060 laptops from $750 (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE A5 K1 Gaming Laptop with Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,249 shipped. Today’s deal not only marks the first discount on this laptop but also saves $150 from its normal going rate. Delivering a premium experience all around, the GIGABYTE A5 K1 packs a 240Hz 1080p display alongside NVIDIA’s latest RTX 3060 GPU for gaming on-the-go. On top of that, it’s rocking the latest Ryzen 7 5800H CPU which delivers plenty of power for working away from your desk. I/O is ample too, as it includes USB-A, USB-C, 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and more. Keep reading for additional deals on GIGABYTE laptops.

Also on sale today is the GIGABYTE G5 GD Gaming Laptop with i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 for $749. That’s a full $250 below its normal $999 going rate, saves 25%, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this model has a 144Hz 1080p display, instead of a 240Hz option like above, it’s a fantastic choice for those who want to game anywhere on a tighter budget as it’s $500 less. The RTX 3050 is perfect for 1080p gaming on medium settings for most titles. However, games with DLAA/DLSS should be able to hit high settings with ease as well.

Update 4/1 @ 4:56 PM: Amazon is now offering the Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop with i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,599.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This is a $200 discount from its normal going rate and marks marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this desktop.

Speaking of gaming, when you get home, be sure to dock your laptop into Samsung’s massive 49-inch DQHD UltraWide. It’s on sale for a new low of $1,886, which is a massive $614 off its normal going rate. Essentially, this monitor is two 27-inch 1440p 240Hz monitors without the center bezel, making it perfect for a premium experience all around.

GIGABYTE A5 K1 Gaming Laptop features:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUsBoost Clock 1560 MHz, Maximum Graphics Power 140 W

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD

15.6″ Thin Bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level

