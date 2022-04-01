Grab the Energizer X400 Bicycle Light Kit at the new low price of $11 (Save 58%)

Amazon is currently offering the Energizer X400 Rechargeable Bike Light Kit for $10.79 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally listed for $26, this 58% discount is the second notable discount and new all-time low price we can find. Included in this kit are front and rear LED clip-on lights. The front LED light is designed to light up 150 meters of road in front of you while also having a hard cutoff to prevent light from shining at other riders. The rear LED light can be seen from basically any angle and can either strobe or stay a consistent red color. The front-facing light can get up to 4 hours of battery life when in low mode while the rear-facing light can get 5.5 hours. The IPX4 rating means it can withstand being in rain and getting splashed.

If you don’t care about replacing batteries every once in a while, you can get the BV Bike Light Set for $10. These AAA battery-powered lights also feature water resistance so you don’t have to be concerned while out in the rain. The front-facing light can illuminate around 50 feet of road ahead of the rider. Up to 80 hours of battery life is claimed for these lights. A quick-release system makes it easy to store the lights when not in use. You can also use the taillight when hiking and running to make sure people see you.

Be sure to stop by our roundup of the day’s smartphone accessory deals here. The headline deal there is the SanDisk iXpand 256GB Lightning/USB-C Flash Drive for $60. DJI’s all-new Mavic 3 drone is seeing its first standalone discount at $150 off. We’ve seen the Fly More Combo on sale before, but this is a first for the standard kit. You can also prepare for those spring/summer parties with the Dash Everyday Nonstick Deluxe Electric Griddle for $50. This is within a few bucks of the Amazon low price and can be ready to cook within minutes.

Energizer X400 Bike Light Kit features:

The Energizer Rechargeable Bike Light is great for cyclists on the road, and includes one front and one rear LED light

Front rechargeable light casts up to 400 lumens with a 2-hour runtime, while rear LED light features 220-degree, wide-range light with a 5 1/2-hour runtime

Bright front light and wide-range rear clip light help cyclists see and be seen on the road

Great rechargeable flashlight kit for improving cycling safety on any terrain

