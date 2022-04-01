Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk iXpand 256GB Lightning/USB-C Flash Drive $60, more

Amazon is offering the SanDisk iXpand 256GB Lightning/USB-C Flash Drive at $59.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $75, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This all-metal 2-in-1 flash driver features both a Lightning and USB-C connector making it quite versatile. It can plug into your iPhone or iPad with ease to back up photos using either Lightning or USB-C, and then it even can hook up to your MacBook or PC to offload the files as well. It can be set to automatically back up iPhone pictures when plugged in as well to help keep your internal storage nice and tidy.

Whether you’re creating content for your social sites or vlog or sharing photos and videos with friends, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is the all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive that lets you seamlessly access and move files between your iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac computer and other USB Type-C devices, including Android phones. Just plug in this premium, password-protected(3) drive to free up space on your iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents and contacts, all without the hassle of cables or a slow internet connection. All this plus a stylish dual-purpose swivel design make this the perfect portable storage device for any content creator.

