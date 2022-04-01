Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk iXpand 256GB Lightning/USB-C Flash Drive $60, more

Amazon is offering the SanDisk iXpand 256GB Lightning/USB-C Flash Drive at $59.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $75, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This all-metal 2-in-1 flash driver features both a Lightning and USB-C connector making it quite versatile. It can plug into your iPhone or iPad with ease to back up photos using either Lightning or USB-C, and then it even can hook up to your MacBook or PC to offload the files as well. It can be set to automatically back up iPhone pictures when plugged in as well to help keep your internal storage nice and tidy.
More smartphone accessories:
- Twelve South celebrates April Fools’ Day with 20% off its entire lineup of Apple accessories
- Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Samsung’s originally $500 Wireless Sound Tower Speaker with LEDs and mic input now $230
- USB LED Ring Light with Tripod: $11.50 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code 20UXAL91
- Eve’s new Thread-enabled Aqua HomeKit sprinkler controller hits $80 low (Save 20%), more
- RAVPower 80W AC/30W USB-C PD 20000mAh Portable Battery: $48 (Reg. $90) | RAVPower
- w/ code DNL054
- DJI’s all-new Mavic 3 quadcopter sees first standalone discount at $150 off
- UGREEN MagSafe Wireless Charger with Built-in Cable: $17 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch sees $55 discount for spring at $175 alongside $110 Luxe tracker sale
Deals still live from yesterday:
- eufyCam 2C 2-camera system with HomeKit drops to $170 (Save $70), more from $70
- BSOON Collapsible Phone Stand: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones at low of $279, today only
- ZeeHoo 15W/7.5W Wireless Car Charging Phone Mount: $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pair your Apple Watch with these braided Solo Loop-style bands from $12 (Save 20%)
- NTG Galaxy S20 FE Case: $11.50 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Moto razr 5G sees first discount of the year at $600 off, more in Android spring sale
- 3-pack MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Monitor your home remotely with the pan/tilt Kasa 1080p security camera for $27 (Save 23%)
- Eve’s HomeKit-enabled Light Strip can light up your room like the sun at 25% off (Save $20)
- Charge your MacBook and iPhone at the same time with Spigen’s GaN III Charging Hub at $48
Whether you’re creating content for your social sites or vlog or sharing photos and videos with friends, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is the all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive that lets you seamlessly access and move files between your iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac computer and other USB Type-C devices, including Android phones.
Just plug in this premium, password-protected(3) drive to free up space on your iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents and contacts, all without the hassle of cables or a slow internet connection. All this plus a stylish dual-purpose swivel design make this the perfect portable storage device for any content creator.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!