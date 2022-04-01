Greenworks launches first electric riding mower as part of new Ultra Pro 60V tool lineup

Greenworks is kicking off spring by showcasing two all-new releases that arrive in its Ultra Pro 60V outdoor electric tool lineup. Most notably delivering the brand’s very first riding mower, there’s also a refreshed chainsaw joining the brand’s popular arsenal of gas- and oil-free tools. Both are available exclusively from Tractor Supply Co and are detailed below the jump.

Greenworks launches new Ultra Pro 60V electric riding mower

This is the very first electric riding mower from Greenworks which enters as something of a flagship for the new Ultra Pro 60V releases. Dubbed the CrossoverZ Zero Turn Lawn Mower, this one is centered around a 42-inch deck for making quick work of lawns. The 24HP system is powered by six of the new 8.0Ah batteries which deliver around an hour of usage, or enough juice to handle upwards of 2.5 acres. When it is time to refuel, the included dual-port turbo charger from Greenworks will have you up and running in just 90 minutes.

Alongside the zero-turn design for navigating tight spaces, other notable features this time around include integrated dual-LED headlights and 20-inch drive tires to deliver 8mph top speeds. There is one big downside here though, which is that the steep price tag doesn’t include the optional bagging attachment. So if that is a must for your lawn cutting routine, you’ll have to spend some extra cash.

The new Greenworks CrossoverZ Zero Turn Lawn Mower enters the Ultra Pro 60V lineup at the $4,999.99 price point. That is certainly above some of the other options on the market, like this popular 42-inch electric RYOBI riding mower, though Greenworks definitely includes some features that stand above the competition.

A new chainsaw joins the Greenworks Ultra Pro 60V ecosystem, too

Alongside the more exciting riding lawn mower, Greenworks is also adding a new chainsaw to its 60V electric tool lineup. Working with the same battery ecosystem as the mower, this chainsaw arrives with an 18-inch form-factor and a professional-grade brushless motor that delivers more torque and faster cutting than a 50CC equivalent gas alternative. There’s no cord to fuss over thanks to the included 5.0Ah battery.

Much like the riding mower counterpart in the Ultra Pro 60V lineup, this new Greenworks chainsaw also fetches a more premium price at $399.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

No strangers to Greenworks here at 9to5Toys, the new releases in partnership with Tractor Supply Co are certainly some of the more eye-catching debuts we’ve seen from the brand. If the actual features sets weren’t already enough to stand on their own, the timing couldn’t be better for the new Ultra Pro 60V Greenworks tools.

Not only has spring weather started arriving across most of the United States, but with gas prices continuing to sit at record highs, there hasn’t been a better time to finally make the switch. We often highlight the environmental aspects of why ditching gas and oil is a good idea, but now there’s yet another incentive to consider on the financial side of things.

