Light up your desk with Logitech’s low profile mechanical keyboard at $160 (2022 Low)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard for $159.99 shipped. Normally listed for $200, this 20% discount matches the 2022 low price we’ve seen for this gaming keyboard. Featuring GL Clicky switches and per-key RGB LIGHTSYNC lighting, the G815 is a full-size keyboard ready to help you game and work. Five programmable macro keys can be set up in the Logitech G Hub software. A unique feature of this keyboard is the USB 2.0 pass-through located on the back. This is perfect for charging your phone or connecting your mouse. Dedicated media controls are an added bonus to the G815. Keep reading for more.

A good pairing with the G815 gaming keyboard is the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse for $22. Nine programmable buttons allow for quick access to hot keys or macros to assist you with your gaming session. The design of this mouse allows for left and right-handed people to use it without any issue. This is the mouse I use in my setup and it works great. The clickiness of the buttons feels great while in use and the software is easy to use. While the RGB lighting in the mouse isn’t as dramatic when compared to other mice, it does add a nice touch and can indicate what mouse profile you’re on.

Right now you can also save on the GIGABYTE A5 K1 Gaming Laptop for $1,249. It’s running a Ryzen 7 5800H and RTX 3060 graphics card to deliver a powerful gaming experience. The Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop with an Intel i5 and RTX 3070 can be had for $1,600 as well. Check out this MSI GH20 gaming headset for $23. It is one of the cheapest options for a name-brand headset right now. Finally, be sure to check out today’s roundup of game deals across all consoles here.

Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard features:

Low profile mechanical switches offers the speed, accuracy and performance of a mechanical switch at half the height. The GL clicky switch features a distinctive sound and tactile feedback. Comes in 3 options: GL tactile, GL linear or GL clicky.

Beautifully crafted, the G815 uses aircraft-grade aluminum alloy to deliver incredible thin but rigid and durable design.

Dedicated media controls with a precision engineered, edgeless volume wheel Provide convenient and easy control to quickly play, pause, skip or mute your media.

The additional, dedicated USB cable connects the USB 2.0 pass-through port to its own input for full power throughput and data speed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!