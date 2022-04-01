Today’s best game deals: Overcooked! 2 $6, Spider-Man Miles Morales $30, Sekiro $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Overcooked! 2 on Switch for $6.24 via the eShop. Note: Be sure to login to your account to see the discounted price. Regularly $25 in digital form and for boxed copies on Amazon, this is more than 75% off for one of the best prices we have tracked. A brilliant couch co-op game to add to your Switch library, this one is fun for the whole family with chaotic local and online multiplayer action. You can team up with three other chefs via a pair of Joy-Con or go for wireless play with four Switch consoles. “You’ve saved the world from the Ever Peckish. Now a new threat has arisen and it’s time to get back in the kitchen to stave off the hunger of The Unbread!” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Moving Out, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Xbox Series X now in-stock at Amazon
*** Sony officially unveils new PlayStation Plus
- Moving Out eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 5 pre-order $40
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- World of Final Fantasy: Maxima $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection $17 (Reg. $30)
- Judgment from $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry 6 from $22.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Cotton Reboot! $27 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Moonlighter eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- SpongeBob SquarePants eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Just Dance 2022 from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- NHL 22 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!