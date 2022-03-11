Casely debuts new Power Pod MagSafe power banks with wild colors and designs

Casely is now taking is fun and wild designs to the MagSafe power bank product category. After debuting its latest iPhone 13 battery cases last month, the brand is debuting its new Power Pod – a MagSafe power bank that connects directly to the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 while also being able to charge all other Qi-compatible gear. Now available for shipping directly from Casely, you can get a closer look and more details down below.

New Casely Power Pod MagSafe power bank

Casely has quickly become one of our favorite Apple gear case makers with a penchant for those TikTok-worthy designs and patterns alongside the folks at Casetify. After featuring a number of its iPhone 13 cases since last year’s launch, it’s now time to take a look at the new Power Pod MagSafe power bank devices.

As the name suggests, these small rounded battery packs snap right onto the back of MagSafe-laden iPhone 12 and 13 devices for an extra boost of power throughout the day, on longer trips, and more. According to Casely, the 5000mAh Power Pods house provides up to 100% extra on-the-go battery life via a 15W max output (7.5W for iPhone and 15W for Android devices). When not magnetized to your iPhone, Power Pods can be used to wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible gear like AirPods, Android handsets, and more, as well as cord-only devices via USB-C.

Beyond looking great, choosing this Power Pod Charger means you don’t have to give up any of the MagSafe capabilities on your iPhone. Its smooth design and rounded corners mean it fits snugly into your pocket and does not feel bulky or heavy in your hand. Dots, stars, lightning bolts, and leopard-print swatches mesh together to create one vivid image that brings a laid back festival vibe, perfect for any weather. The combination of warm colors hand-drawn patterns make this charger stand out—but that’s not all!

The new Power Pod MagSafe power bank from Casely is available for $60 shipped and in a plethora of wild colors and designs from flat black to multi-color smiley faces, cow and cheetah prints, landscape art treatments, and more.

9to5Toys’ Take

While they might not be as innovative as the MagSafe power pass-through models we saw from OtterBox recently (full hands-on review here), Casely’s Power Pod is more affordable and will be especially so during the brand’s many sitewide sales. They also deliver a more fun and vibrant take on the MagSafe power bank category with its usual design focus, many of which match nicely with its iPhone 12 and 13 cases.

