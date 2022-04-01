Pick up 91 hours of top-rated Python programming tutorials for just $30

If you are new to coding, or just trying to improve your résumé, Python is a great language to learn. The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle helps you get up to speed fast, with 10 full-length video courses covering a wide range of coding skills. You can get the training today for only $29.99 (Reg. $2,000) at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to Talent.com, the average salary for a Python developer in this country is $119,960 per year. Even some entry positions pay six figures. In part, this is about demand. So, many startups want to dive into data or build the next big AI system — and these projects tend to rely on Python.

If you would like to master this valuable skill set, The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle provides the ideal starting point. Through 91 hours of video training, you progress from the fundamentals of the language through to building your own algorithms from scratch.

Along the way, you discover how to install Python on any desktop operating system and build custom modules. With the basics in place, you get to try your hand at a variety of cool projects, including a card game, a web scraping tool, and an automated stock trading app. One course even shows you how to build your own GUI.

Each course in the bundle offers a certificate of completion, and you learn from the likes of Edouard Renard — a professional software engineer, rated at 4.6 out of 5 stars by students on Udemy.

Order now for just $29.99 to get lifetime access to all 10 courses, saving 98% on the total value of the training.

